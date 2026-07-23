Global Currents

Global Currents

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
Jul 23

Excellent essay. It strongly echoes the argument I made in Globalization Is Moral When the West Wins: globalization was celebrated as efficient, peaceful and morally progressive when Western capital controlled technology, finance and brands while China supplied cheap labour and low-margin manufacturing.

The moral language changed only when China began moving into electric vehicles, batteries, solar equipment, machinery and advanced manufacturing. What is now called the “China shock” is partly a real industrial challenge, but it is also a crisis of hierarchy. Globalization remains acceptable to the West only when the distribution of power within it remains unchanged.

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Sinological
Jul 24

Great article. But I would like to add that the largest misconception regarding China’s ability to produce things at such affordable price isn’t lower labour costs nor tariffs, its economies of scale, vertical integration, efficient localised supply chains and state owned corporations.

Practically all the heavy industries, plastics, metals, synthetics materials, glass are all made by SOCs in China. There are over 360,000 SOCs in China and they do not maximise profits, they maximise affordability and act as a cushion against international price volatility.

They produce the inputs and energy and sell it to the private sector and households to below profit maximisation levels, this allows the private sector to thrive. As the private sector profits, it pays taxes for the state which operates the SOCs.

This is a system built to ensure stability and growth, the Chinese call it “Socialism with Chinese characteristics,” and it’s a good description.

So when the west realises it’s not subsidies or wages it’s about economic and political systems, the competition is ideological. It’s Capitalism vs Socialism with Chinese characteristics.

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