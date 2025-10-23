Global Currents

Global Currents

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钟建英's avatar
钟建英
Oct 24, 2025

Thanks for setting the record straight! Unfortunately much of the West lives in a bubble, and this unfortunately also includes many elites in the Global South. Our local media here in Malaysia unthinkingly republishes articles from Reuters, Bloomberg etc. No critical thought.

But fortunately independent thinking is rising everywhere, and China is strong enough to withstand the propaganda.

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Godai Jnr's avatar
Godai Jnr
Oct 24, 2025

Well articulated..

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