Global Currents is a newsletter that covers international political economy, written by Jostein Hauge. In addition to covering current affairs in this scope, the newsletter challenges mainstream economic theories and explores heterodox ideas.

Jostein Hauge is a political economist and an Associate Professor in Development Studies at the University of Cambridge. He is the author of The Future of the Factory: How Megatrends are Changing Industrialization, a book published by Oxford University Press.

At the University of Cambridge, Jostein teaches development economics and international political economy. He supervises MPhil and PhD dissertation projects and is a Director of Studies at Magdalene College.

Beyond academia, he has worked with several international organisations, including the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the UN Industrial Development Organisation, and the World Economic Forum. His work has appeared in media outlets such as The Guardian, The Economist, and Bloomberg, and he has been a guest on news channels and talk shows including Al Jazeera, The Majority Report, and Novara Media.

Twitter/X handle: @haugejostein

Personal website: www.josteinhauge.com