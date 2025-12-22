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China may have fewer people living in poverty than the US
One system covers basic needs for its poor while the other doesn't
Jun 12
•
Jostein Hauge
55
4
15
May 2026
This is why I’m Chinamaxxing
And you probably should be too
May 28
•
Jostein Hauge
128
28
17
March 2026
Why the World Bank changed its mind on industrial policy
The World Bank’s newfound support for industrial policy reveals how economic theory is inseparable from geopolitics
Mar 25
•
Jostein Hauge
177
17
56
February 2026
China developed by defying free trade — not embracing it
How China fought tooth and nail with state intervention to escape a subordinate position in the world economy
Feb 26
•
Jostein Hauge
76
10
12
Economics is fundamentally political
The dangerous illusion of economics as a value-free science
Feb 19
•
Jostein Hauge
401
51
119
Why developing countries can't skip industrialization
The enduring case for manufacturing-led development
Feb 10
•
Jostein Hauge
291
20
76
The West is embracing China
Western leaders are lining up in Beijing to strengthen ties with Xi
Feb 3
•
Jostein Hauge
30
1
4
January 2026
The three blows that killed the rules-based international order
At this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Mark Carney delivered a speech that will likely be remembered as a watershed moment.
Jan 27
•
Jostein Hauge
56
9
8
December 2025
Trump's National Security Strategy calls for more global domination
The Trump administration wants to replace liberal internationalism with explicit economic and regional dominance
Dec 22, 2025
•
Jostein Hauge
11
2
5
Industrial policy returns as a weapon of national security
The US, China, and Europe are racing to dominate strategic industries. Here's what that means for the world economy.
Dec 16, 2025
•
Jostein Hauge
36
7
14
October 2025
Economics has an elitism problem
A handful of elite universities control the discipline. That’s not excellence — it’s monopoly.
Oct 30, 2025
•
Jostein Hauge
113
12
31
When hegemony masquerades as “common sense”: the US narrative war on China
US discourse casts China as a villain to sustain its global dominance
Oct 23, 2025
•
Jostein Hauge
66
7
23
© 2026 Jostein Hauge
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